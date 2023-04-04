'Euphoria’ star Barbie Ferreira explains real reason of quitting HBO series

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira explained why she left the hit HBO series after two seasons.

The actress also set the record straight on walking off set ahead of season 3, as she talked about quitting the Emmy-winning HBO series before its third season, during her recent appearance on Armchair Expert podcast.

Ferreira announced her exit from Euphoria as Kat Hernandez in August of 2022, her exit followed claims that she had a feud with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson during season 2 over the depiction of her character.

One rumor claimed that she even walked off set during a fight with Levinson.



"So, for me, when people ask me about Season 2, it’s usually they come at me with, like, I was some sort of victim to Season 2 and I’m always like, ‘No, it’s okay, promise. It’s good,'" Ferreira explained on the podcast.

"I kind of got sucked into this drama that I never asked to be in and that I’ve never talked about. I’m of the mindset that if it doesn’t exit I’m not going to address it because then I’m adding fuel to it. It’s taken on a life of its own. Don’t believe everything you read."

"I actually did not walk off set,” Ferreira set the record straight about the rumors. "I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that’s what they mean?"

The actress went on explaining her exit from the show, as she confirmed it was a “mutual decision” to leave because her storyline had run out of gas.

"I don’t think there was a place for [Kat] to go," Ferreira said. "I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either."