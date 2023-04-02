Ishaan Khattar to feature in adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand novel 'The Perfect Couple'

Ishaan Khattar is all set to star in a web-series opposite Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber, reports.
As per the sources, ETimes reported: “Ishaan had been in talks with the producers for a while now and was confirmed for the part last month. It is an important role in a series starring the likes of Nichole and Liev. The project will go on floors next week."
Reports claim that the actor is going to feature in a web-series that is going to be an adaptation of The Perfect Couple; a novel by Elin Hilderbrand.
The series will also star Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewsona and Isabelle Adjani.
Previously, Ishaan played a cameo in Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardi DiCaprio’s Don’t Look Up.
Ishaan Khattar, who is also step-brother of Shahid Kapoor, made his acting debut with Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. He rose to fame with Dhadak which was Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film. The actor was last seen in film Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, reports News18.
He broke several records with the album and swept charts all over the world
Actor James Buckley endorses co stars in rejecting revival of 'The Inbetweeners'
Kanye West and Bianca Censori are inspiring each other
Melon is known to be Korea’s biggest streaming service
Kate Middleton gets new job at royals' Easter lunch as King relaxes strict table rule
Olivia Colman speaks about a 'lovely to do' kissing scene with Pip in BBC's 'Great Expectations'