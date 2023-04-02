Ishaan Khattar to feature in adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand novel 'The Perfect Couple'

Ishaan Khattar had a cameo in Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardi DiCaprio’s 'Don’t Look Up'

Ishaan Khattar is all set to star in a web-series opposite Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber, reports.

As per the sources, ETimes reported: “Ishaan had been in talks with the producers for a while now and was confirmed for the part last month. It is an important role in a series starring the likes of Nichole and Liev. The project will go on floors next week."

Reports claim that the actor is going to feature in a web-series that is going to be an adaptation of The Perfect Couple; a novel by Elin Hilderbrand.

The series will also star Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewsona and Isabelle Adjani.

Previously, Ishaan played a cameo in Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardi DiCaprio’s Don’t Look Up.

Ishaan Khattar, who is also step-brother of Shahid Kapoor, made his acting debut with Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. He rose to fame with Dhadak which was Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film. The actor was last seen in film Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, reports News18.