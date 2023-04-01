Sarfaraz Ahmed has 'no doubts' on Babar Azam's abilities

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed run between the wickets during Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 26, 2022. — AFP

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed highly rated national side captain Babar Azam as an opener in the T20 format.

The Champions Trophy 2017-winning captain also termed Babar a top-batter in the short-format game and said he has no doubts about the 28-year-old cricketer's abilities.



"Babar is a top batter in the T20 format and there must be no doubt about his abilities," the former Pakistan skipper said, while speaking during a show on a private television channel.



The Champions Trophy 2017-winning captain added that even in his own captaincy, he will let Babar play as the opener.

"Even in my captaincy, I will let him play as an opener. Babar is a player who can anchor innings if he gets support from the other end. With him being an opener, any team can achieve a good total," the cricketer said.

Despite leading Pakistan with consistent performances in multi-nation tournaments, Babar has often suffered criticism related to his strike rate.

Sarfaraz, who is recognised as one of the most successful Pakistani captains, had suggested Babar improve his communication skills with players.

"There is always room for improvement. Babar is getting better as a captain gradually. He has started doing good and I hope will keep on getting better," he said in his previous interview.

"My suggestion to him is that he needs to improve communication with his players. Good communication will make his players confident and it will produce big results," he had added.

As captain, Babar's home season last year didn't go up to the mark. Pakistan lost the Test series against Australia, England, and New Zealand. They also lost the T20I series and ODI series against New Zealand respectively.