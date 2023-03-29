ICC T20I Ranking: What is Babar Azam's latest ranking?

Babar Azam raises his bat during a match on December 26, 2022. — AFP

National side skipper Babar Azam has retained his top spot in the men's ODI batting ranking, while dropping one place to the fourth spot on the men's T20I batting ranking, according to the latest update by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

On the updated ODI ranking, Babar has retained his top spot with 887 points.

Other Pakistani cricketers that have made the top 10 are opening batter Imam Ul Haq — in the third spot — and batter Fakhar Zaman — who is in the 10th spot.

On the other hand, the Pakistan skipper has dropped by one spot to the fourth

spot on the T20I batting ranking. Star batter Mohammad Rizwan has taken the second spot with India's Suryakumar Yadav at the top and New Zealand's Devon Conway at the third.

South African player Rilee Rossouw moved up three places to the sixth spot while Reza Hendricks climbed four places to the 12th spot.

As for the T20I bowling rankings, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has retained the top spot, with Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi are on second and third place, respectively.

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner moved up one place to 10th while Pakistan's all-rounder Shadab Khan ranked 12th and Haris Rauf 17th.

Afghanistan's Shakib Al Hasan achieved the first spot in the T20I all-rounder rankings with India's Hardik Pandya in second, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi in third, and Shadab in fourth.