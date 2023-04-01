Blackpink’s Jisoo sweeps iTunes charts with solo album

The music video for the title track has broken the record for the highest amount of views

Jisoo from the K-pop group Blackpink has swept the iTunes charts across the globe with her solo debut album Me. She released the solo and her title track Flower on March 31st.

Flower climbed to the top of the iTunes chart in several countries soon after its release. According to her agency, YG Entertainment, the song had taken the No. 1 spot by April 1st in around 57 countries, including America.

The music video for the title track has broken the record for the highest amount of views of any K-pop music video in 2023. Additionally, Jisoo broke the record for the highest first-week sales of any K-pop female artist in Hanteo history along with the highest first-day sales, breaking the record held by her bandmate Lisa.