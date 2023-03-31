11 killed in ‘stampede’ at Ramadan charity distribution in Karachi

Rescue workers stand at the incident's site in Karachi's SITE area on March 31, 2023. — Photo by author

KARACHI: At least 11 people have been killed and several injured in a stampede in the port city's SITE area during a free ration distribution drive organised by a private factory.



Police officials told Geo News that 11 people, including eight women and three children, lost their lives due to the stampede at a local factory where the owners were distributing ration.

The officials further added that the factory has been evacuated while injured people have been shifted to Civil Hospital and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital — as they were nearby.

Hundreds of people gathered at the factory in the city's industrial area to collect ration — which is part of charity drives that Karachhites hold every Ramadan to help the needy.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.