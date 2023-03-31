Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage is ‘truly a fairytale gone wrong’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage has sparked a lot of sympathy among experts who believe the duo’s relationship is a ‘fairytale gone wrong’.



These admissions and warnings have been made by Succession star Brian Cox.

His thoughts were shared with The Radio Times, and include an admission where Brain claimed, “I actually have enormous sympathy for them.”



“They're the product of an institution which is moribund and shouldn't exist any more. But that's a difficult situation where she comes from, and it's understandable that she sees something – and it does look like a fairy tale.”

“But it was a fairy tale that went horribly wrong,” he also added before concluding.

These claims have come shortly after the expert warned that Meghan “knew what she was getting into” when she married Prince Harry.

Especially since “You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off.”