Rihanna drops new baby bumps snaps, reveals ‘drive-tru’ pregnancy cravings

Rihanna is preparing for her second pregnancy and she has given her fans a rare look at her cravings.

The Diamonds crooner, 35, who is all set to welcome her second child with partner A$AP Rocky, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night and showed off her blossoming baby bump and her Italian dinner for the night.

Riri posted two snaps of her bare baby bump with two delicious-looking plates of pasta - first a Parmesan-covered spaghetti and second a gnocchi.

The Lift Me Up singer captioned the snap, "Drive-tru," showcasing a green napkin and bowl of spaghetti resting on her blue jeans in front of her bump.

Rihanna shared the next picture of freshly cooked gnocchi and ravioli pasta with a single emoticon of a woman feeding a baby with a bottle.

The Umbrella singer announced her second pregnancy while performing at the Super Bowl in February. She has since performed at the 2023 Oscars and made several public appearances. She welcomed her first child, a baby boy, in May 2022.

Rihanna’s latest post came just days after police swarmed her Los Angeles home after an unidentified man showed up at her door with marriage proposal for the singer.