Zendaya to win big at 2023 CinemaCon Awards before 'Dune: Part Two' release

The Spiderman: No Way Home actress Zendaya will receive a big award at 2023 CinemaCons.

This honor came to the 26-year-old actress ahead of her two big films, MGM's Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino, which is expected to release on August 11, and Dune: Part Two, on November 3, 2023.

The Euphoria actress is selected to receive a CinemaCon Star of the Year award during the ceremony, which will held on April 27, 2023.

"In just a few short years, Zendaya has captured audiences’ attention with her compassionate performance on the small screen as Rue in Euphoria and has drawn audiences in on the big screen with her performances in Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Greatest Showman and Dune," said CinemaCon managing director Mitch Neuhauser while praising the actress.

Zendaya became a popular face after starring as Rue in HBO's series Euphoria, for which the actress consecutively won Emmy Award for best actress in a drama series

She also experienced a spike in her fan following after starring opposite Tom Holland as MJ in the Spider-Man franchise installments Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Zendaya's other projects include, The Greatest Showman, Malcolm & Marie, which she helped create and produce during the pandemic; Space Jam: A New Legacy and the animated film Smallfoot.

Alongside Zendaya, Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas and the ensemble cast of Adele Lim’s road trip comedy Joy Ride will also be receiving the awards, which are presented by official sponsor the Coca-Cola Company.