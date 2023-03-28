Tom Brady is dating again five months after split from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady is stepping back into the dating pool five months after he finalised his divorce from supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, after 13 years of marriage.

According to a source that told Page Six, the former NFL quarterback “is dating around.”

“He’s shopping,” the source said of the new bachelor. “He is out and about.”

Brady shares two children with Bündchen, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13. He also has son Jack, 15, with ex, Bridget Moynahan, who he previously dated for two years.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian supermodel, 42, was linked to Brady’s billioniare friend, Jeff Soffer, who is actually engaged to someone else. The model vehemently denied the rumours in her tell-all interview with Vanity Fair for April 2023.

“I have zero relationship with him in any way. He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze. They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money – it’s ridiculous,” she told the outlet.

The former Victoria Secrets model, 42, also addressed the “very hurtful” rumours that she gave Brady an ultimatum to retire from football calling it “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

“If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Brady announced he would be retiring from football second time in February, a year later. Now, he plans to join FOX Sports as an NFL analyst, and he is also a part of his popular podcast Let’s Go, with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, as well as numerous endorsements and business interests, per the outlet.