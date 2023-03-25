Arjun Kapoor writes emotional note for late mother, cousin Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Arjun Kapoor suffered loss of his mother eleven years ago. Putting his grief into words, he penned down a emotional note for his mother to which cousin Janhvi Kapoor reacted.
Beginning his note, he said, “I never cared what anyone said or felt cause I always had u In front of me to make me realise who & what I was… 11 years have passed since u become the shield that protects me from beyond but I still wish u were here because in this cruel world today I try & handle all the hate but I really miss ur love which made me deal with everything with a smile on my face & made me a better person a happier person a calmer person perhaps maybe a more alive soul.”
He further added, “I’m still this lost child without u Maa… I look for you everywhere cause I’m lost just like I’m this picture but I always believe ur smiling & looking after me somehow just like in this picture… We shall meet someday soon.”
