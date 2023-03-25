Arjun Kapoor writes emotional note for late mother, cousin Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Arjun Kapoor pays heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Arjun Kapoor suffered loss of his mother eleven years ago. Putting his grief into words, he penned down a emotional note for his mother to which cousin Janhvi Kapoor reacted.

Beginning his note, he said, “I never cared what anyone said or felt cause I always had u In front of me to make me realise who & what I was… 11 years have passed since u become the shield that protects me from beyond but I still wish u were here because in this cruel world today I try & handle all the hate but I really miss ur love which made me deal with everything with a smile on my face & made me a better person a happier person a calmer person perhaps maybe a more alive soul.”



He further added, “I’m still this lost child without u Maa… I look for you everywhere cause I’m lost just like I’m this picture but I always believe ur smiling & looking after me somehow just like in this picture… We shall meet someday soon.”