Camilla ‘upset’ over Prince Harry’s Coronation invite: ‘Doesn’t deserve the privilege’

File Footage

Camilla has reportedly become ‘very upset’ over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Coronation invite because “they don’t deserve the privilege.”



These admissions and insights have been brought to light by inside sources close to Radar Online.

The insider in question started the chat off by admitting that Camilla has wound up turning into “coronationzilla.”



They have just revealed that, “Camilla and Charles are disagreeing about absolutely everything, from the direction of the ceremony to which celebrities should be invited.”

“She’s even bossing Charles around over his outfit” and “There’s only so much he can take.”

Per the same insider though, the biggest point of contention is Prince Harry and his prior admissions about her being the “third wheel.”

Due to this, “Camilla feels the pair don’t even deserve the privilege of attending the coronation after Harry slammed her”.