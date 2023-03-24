BTS’ Jimin to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS is set to perform his new track Like Crazy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He released the lead track for his solo album on March 24th.
The track was accompanied by the rest of his album Face. The singer takes a look at his past through the album and expresses his emotions until he can face himself. According to Koreaboo, he was actively involved in the whole promotion process from planning the album, songs and music videos as well.
He will be performing Like Crazy for the first time on The Tonight Show. The album included six tracks in total including the pre-release track Set Me Free Pt. 2, Alone, Like Crazy English Version, Face: Off, Interlude: Dive and Like Crazy Korean Version.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk being diminished completely if the Coronation invite is ignored
Taylor Swift is currently making stops across the country for the Eras Tour, her first tour in five years
Feeling ‘overwhelmed’ by the betrayal and his ‘patience is wearing thin’
Selena Gomez revealed that Hailey Bieber told her about the 'death threats' she is receiving
She sat down for her first solo pictorial with Elle Korea
Prince Harry on Friday, March 24, made a shock appearance on UK TV to congratulate a veteran on Car S.O.S