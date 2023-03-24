New Jeans and Kai from EXO rank high on Circle chart

K-pop group EXO’s Kai and New Jeans have earned double and triple crowns on the charts for Circle Weekly. Kai has topped Circle’s Latest Album chart with his new album.
His solo comeback is called Rover and it came out on March 13th. Meanwhile, New Jeans have come in on the No. 2 spot with their self-titled debut EP which they released back in August and has gone triple platinum.
The third and fourth spots are taken by Seventeen with some of their older music. Their seventh album is on the No. 3rd spot and their album from 2021 called Attacca remains at No. 4.
The No. 5 spot is taken by SHINee member Onew’s first-ever full album called Circle. Kai also went on to score a double crown on the weekly charts with one of his tracks scoring the No. 1 spot for the second time.
