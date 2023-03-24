K-pop band IVE confirmed to be making American debut

The partnership will mark the beginning of the girl group’s global management

K-pop group IVE is set to make their debut in America after their agency’s new partnership. The group originally made their debut in 2021.

Kakao Entertainment announced on 24th March that it had formed a partnership with American record label Columbia Records which is a subsidiary of Sony Music. The partnership will mark the beginning of the girl group’s global management as they work under Starship Entertainment, a subsidiary of Kakao Entertainment.

Columbia Records will be involved in IVE’s global album distribution, marketing as well as promotion of their upcoming, first full-length album called It’s IVE. The album is set to be released on April 10th and their pre-release track Kitsch will drop on March 27th.

The head of Kakao Entertainment America added: “We’re thrilled to be embarking on IVE’s global journey with Columbia Records, a company with rich history in pop music. This partnership holds significant meaning for us.”