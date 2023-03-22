Prince Harry talks about moment Archie took his 'first steps'

Prince Harry talks about spending key moments with Archie in new American home.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he and Meghan Markle greatly enjoyed staying at friend Tyler Perry’s house, where son Archie also took his first steps.

He pens: “Within a week Tyler’s house felt like home. Archie took his first steps in the garden a couple of months later, at the height of the global pandemic lockdown."

He continues: "We clapped, hugged him, cheered. I thought, for a moment, how nice it would be to share the news with Grandpa or Uncle Willy.”