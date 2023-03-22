Pentagon says Ukraine to receive Abrams tanks by fall

WASHINGTON: The United States will deliver Abrams tanks to Ukraine by the fall of 2023 — significantly faster than expected — while Patriot air defences will also arrive on an "expedited timeline," the Pentagon said Tuesday.
In coordination with Kyiv, Washington "made the decision to provide the M1A1 variant of the Abrams tank," Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder told journalists.
This "will enable us to significantly expedite delivery timelines and deliver this important capability to Ukraine by the fall of this year."
Ryder said the tanks would give Ukraine "a very similar capability to the M1A2" that Washington had originally intended to provide, but declined to go into specifics about differences between the variants.
M1A2s were expected to take more than a year, Ryder said, a timeline that would have put deliveries sometime in 2024.
Ukraine will also receive advanced Patriot air defences sooner than originally anticipated.
"We’re confident that we’ll be able to get the Patriots there on an expedited timeline," Ryder said, noting that Ukrainians being trained on the system "went faster than expected, just given their propensity and their eagerness to do the training."
The United States has spearheaded the push for international support for Ukraine, quickly forging an international coalition to back Kyiv after Russia invaded in February 2022 and coordinating aid from dozens of countries.
Monday’s convictions were for the third group of Oath Keepers charged in the January 6 litigation
Trump would become the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime if an indictment is filed
A new round of strikes and protests have been called on Thursday and are expected to again bring public transport to a...
"There are no Palestinians because there isn’t a Palestinian people," he said on Sunday in Paris
"We are always open to negotiations," Putin tells Xi, who was on his first visit to Moscow since start of Russia’s...
Monday's two no-confidence motions filed by a small group of centrist MPs and far-right National Rally