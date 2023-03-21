Mohammad Rizwan's message for Multan Sultans' fans

Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan receives the Wicketkeeper of the Tournament award. — PSL

Mohammad Rizwan, who is the captain of Multan Sultans, on Tuesday shared a heartfelt message for Sultans fans after his side lost to Lahore Qalandars in the final match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



Taking to Twitter, Rizwan thanked fans of his team for their all-out support during the tournament.

The Sultans skipper tweeted: "A huge shout-out to the fans all across Pakistan for the endless support to Multan Sultans throughout the league. Wherever we played, you were our pillar of strength. Congratulations to Lahore Qalandars for being well deserved champions."

Rizwan was adjudged the best batter and best wicket-keeper of PSL 8. He finished the competition with 550 runs at a strike rate of 142.85, a century and four half-centuries. He accounted for 14 batters (13 catches and one stump).

Overall, four Sultans' players bagged awards in individual categories. Rizwan and young Ihsanullah bagged two awards each, Abbas Afridi and Kieron Pollard won one award each.

Complete list of award winners

PSL 8 Player of the Tournament: Ihsanullah (Multan Sultans) (22 wickets, economy-rate 7.59)

PSL 8 Best Batter: Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (550 runs, 142.5 strike-rate)

PSL 8 Best Bowler: Ihsanullah (Multan Sultans) (22 wickets, economy-rate 7.59)

PSL 8 Best Fielder: Kieron Pollard (Multan Sultans) (11 catches)

PSL 8 Best Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (14 dismissals)

PSL 8 Best Emerging player: Abbas Afridi (Multan Sultans) (23 wickets, economy-rate 9.45)

PSL 8 all-rounder: Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings) (404 runs and nine wickets)

PSL 8 Spirit of Cricket: Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 8 Umpire: Alex Wharf