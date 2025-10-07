PCB mulls 'replacing' Salman Ali Agha as T20I captain

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha in action during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors are considering replacing Salman Ali Agha as T20I captain, as his role in the team has come under scrutiny following the recent T20 Asia Cup 2025, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

Despite the national side making it to the final of the continental tournament, the 31-year-old faced criticism over his performance with the bat, as well as growing concerns over his leadership skills.

Agha could amass 72 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 80 across seven games of the T20 Asia Cup 2025.

Critics also slammed the Pakistan skipper for losing his wicket to rash shots in crunch situations in important games of the continental tournament.

Sources said that national selectors were considering replacing Agha as captain ahead of the T20 World Cup.

There were also chances for senior players to return to the side for the global tournament, they added.

Meanwhile, selectors have also initiated discussions for squad selection for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa.

The squads for both T20Is and ODIs are likely to see two to three changes, with the return of senior players and the addition of new talent, sources said.

Pakistan will play a three-match T20I series against South Africa from October 28 to November 1, with the first match scheduled in Rawalpindi and the remaining two at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The two sides will then play a three-match ODI series, scheduled from November 4 to 8, with all matches to be hosted at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Before the white-ball series, Pakistan will play a two-match Test series against South Africa.

The first Test will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, followed by the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.