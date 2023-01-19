Rizwan acheives another milestone

Muhammad Rizwan during the BPL match on January 14, 2023. — BCB

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan Thursday proved his mettle one more during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in Chattogram.

During the match in which he represented Comilla Victorians against Dhaka Dominators, the batter reached an astounding 6,000 runs in T20 cricket after contributing 55 runs in 47 balls to the game. The right-hander’s innings included one four and three sixes.

After Rizwan’s stunning performance during the game, his teammate Khushdil Shah took over and scored 64 runs in merely 24 balls. The performance of the two helped Comilla Victorians post 184-4 in the allotted 20 overs against Dhaka Dominators.

Khushdil’s inning comprised seven fours and five sixes.

On January 14, Victorians flew to Rizwan via a helicopter ahead of their match against Fortune Barishal.

According to Bangladesh daily Prothom Alo, Rizwan arrived in Dhaka at 10:20am, local time, and then boarded a helicopter, which landed at the Women’s Sports Complex ground beside the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 12:45pm.

The Pakistan star landed around an hour before the match and was named in the playing XI.

After featuring in BPL, Shah and Rizwan will play for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The match against Dominators is an important match for Victorians, who are currently in fourth place on the table with four points after five matches.

Sylhet Strikers are currently at the top of the table with 10 points after winning five of their six games. Fortune Barishal is in second place with six points after four matches.

Rangpur Riders and Chattogram Challengers are in third and fifth place, respectively, with four points each.

Khulna Tigers and Dhaka Dominators are in the final two positions, respectively, of the table with two points each after four matches.