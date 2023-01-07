'Brilliant Knock': Mohammad Rizwan reacts to Sarfraz Ahmed's century

Sarfaraz Ahmed photographed during the two-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand. — AFP/Files

Mohammad Rizwan heaped praise on Sarfaraz Ahmed’s performance at the second Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. Rizwan expressed delight at the century Sarfaraz scored during the match.

This is Sarfaraz's first century since 2014, when he scored a century in Dubai. After Sarfaraz, who replaced Mohammad Rizwan for the series, scored the ton, fans’ hopes that Pakistan would easily win the game soared.

However, Michael Bracewell dismissed the wicketkeeper-batter in the game's closing stages as Pakistan battled to a draw in the dimming light.

After several stars of the game heaped massive praise on Sarfaraz, including Wasim Akram, Rizwan took to Twitter to laud the 35-year-old.

"Brilliant knock by Saifi bhai again. This is what hard work and belief in Allah get you. I'm as delighted by Saifi bhai being named the Man of the Series as I would be if I had won it — in fact even more," he wrote.

It is worth mentioning here Sarfaraz, who had last played in January 2019 before this series, had to wait for three years, 11 months, and 15 days to don Pakistan's Test shirt once again.

The former captain delivered with the bat as he smashed 86 before losing his wicket to Ajaz Patel in the first innings of the opening Test, while in the second innings, he scored 53 runs.

In the second Test, the batter gathered 78 runs before getting out after a controversial decision. Meanwhile, in the second innings, Sarfaraz scored 118 runs.

In total, the wicketkeeper-batter amassed 355 runs in four innings at an average of 88.75.