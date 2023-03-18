Meghan Markle ‘greatly disappointed’ that Prince Harry ‘has very little money’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been blasted for allegedly wanting Prince Harry, simply for his proximity to the royal “luxury Rolls-Royce machine”.



This admission has been brought to light by royal author and biographer Tom Bower.

He made the admission while speaking to host Dan Wootton, on GB News.



There, he was quoted saying, “(Meghan) is money obsessed and always has been and that is why she married Prince Harry.”

“Her great surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money.”

“She’d imagined he’d be worth hundreds of millions if not billions and she’s having to make up for it now.”

“She wants to ride in the big Cadillacs, the private jets on command. At the moment she needs to scrounge for those sorts of things.”

This comes after a similar sentiment was shared in his 2018 book Revenge.

There, he said, “began to understand that the British monarchy … was neither flush with money nor an invincible luxury Rolls-Royce machine.”