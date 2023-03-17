Prince Harry loved 'watching' Elton John falling in 'love' with Archie

Prince Harry adored watching Elton John fall in love with Archie.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Harry recalls his private trip to France with Meghan Markle, where they lived with the British singer.

He pens: “The best part of the visit was watching Elton and David and their two boys fall in love with Archie. Often I’d catch Elton studying Archie’s face and I knew what he was thinking: Mummy. I knew because it happened so often to me as well.”

He adds: “Time and again I’d see an expression cross Archie’s face and it would bring me up short. I nearly said so to Elton, how much I wished my mother could hold her grandson, how often it happened that, while hugging Archie, I felt her— or wanted to. Every hug tinged with nostalgia; every tuck-in touched with grief.”