Kate Middleton’s priorities ‘really off’ as she skips reception after Commonwealth service

While Kate Middleton attended the annual Commonwealth Day service on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023, the Princess of Wales skipped the reception that followed after.

Royal expert Daniela Elser, who wrote in her column for news.com.au, that Kate’s ‘vanishing act’ was a ‘bad look’ for her.

“After the service, King Charles, Camilla, Princess Anne, her husband Sir Tim Laurence, Prince William and the newly elevated Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh all trooped back to Buckingham Palace for the Commonwealth reception,” she wrote.

“However, conspicuously absent from all the polite chitchat was Kate, despite a press release having previously said she would be attending,” she remarked.

She dubbed the act as “textbook princess-ing” on Kate’s part.

There are “current theories” claiming that she could have been collecting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from school. However, with the fact that the Waleses have a nanny, this seems unlikely.

The royal expert claimed that since this was Charles’ first time out as the King on a major Commonwealth occasion, so it should’ve been prioritised over picking the kids from school.

“Sure, Kate’s desire to perpetually do the school run is admirable and all, but that does not change the fact that her priorities in this instance are really quite off,” she said.

The expert claimed that the reason this mattered is because “it’s been decidedly bumpy for years when it comes to the intersection of the British monarchy and race.”

In her column, the royal expert also listed down the times when Prince and Princess of Wales were insensitive to indigenous communities in their remarks