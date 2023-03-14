K-pop group Monsta X’s Minhyuk confirms military enlistment

He explained that his enlistment is set for April

On March 13th, Minhyuk from the K-pop group Monster X announced his official military enlistment through a touching letter to his fans. The letter was written on the group’s fan cafe and explained that his enlistment is set for April.



“Hello, this is Minhyuk!

I feel like our Monbebe (MONSTA X’s fan club) came in to this post already feeling sad after seeing the words ‘this is Minhyuk’ so I feel apologetic.

On April 4, for my national duty, I won’t be able to see you all often for a very short period of time.

I have to come in to the fan cafe and write posts, promote, upload photos, let you know when I’m done working out, do bubble live (broadcasts), and do all the things Monbebe likes often, but not being able to do that for a little while is what hurts my heart most. Besides this, I plan to go with a happy heart!

I will use this upcoming period as a time to make myself stronger and become a cooler Minhyuk. I’m already excited to receive Monbebe’s even greater love haha.

Also, I’m not going somewhere far so don’t be too sad. I think Monbebe will be very sad but I hope you aren’t!

Thank you for always giving so much love to me, who is just a regular person. I feel like I cannot repay it well no matter what I do, so I’m also sorry.

For the time we cannot see each other, I will be healthy in mind and body and return after becoming a cool person.

Monbebe, I love you so, so much, thank you, and let’s meet next year while smiling!

I’ll be back soon!!

Minhyuk.”