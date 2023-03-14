Adam Levine supports Blake Shelton's exit from 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton is finally bidding farewell to The Voice. The show has been a part of the country singer’s life since its inception in 2011.

Fellow former judge on the show, Adam Levine, however was not sad about it. “It’s about time,” Levine joked to Entertainment Tonight at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party.

The musicians were coaches on The Voice for 16 seasons before the Maroon 5 front man exited the show in 2019.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," penned Shelton in a statement shared in October.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

He continued, "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Shelton he made his debut with the single "Austin" in 2001 which spent five weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The Country music icon has received nine Grammy Award nominations, and two for Best Country Album.