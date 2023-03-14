Kate Middleton displays special gift from King Charles during her latest outing

Prince William and Kate Middleton were all smiles as they returned to the venue of their wedding, Westminster Abbey, to attend their first Commonwealth Day Service as Prince and Princess of Wales on Monday.



Prince William's wife Princess Kate appeared showing her close bond with King Charles III as she wore a special gift from her father-in law.

The princess of Wales was all smiles as she arrived in a navy blue jacket and skirt with a white embroidered print. She also wore a navy hat and pumps, adding a little sparkle with a pair of sapphire and diamond earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana.

She also displayed a Prince of Wales feathers brooch, which was a gift from King Charles III, sending a message to the people that how close she is to her father-in-law.

