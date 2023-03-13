Riley Keough makes appearance at Oscars 2023 after party, as Priscilla Presley skips event

Riley Keough looked stunning in her Celine snakeskin metallic sequined gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 12th, 2023.

The dress featured cut-outs above her hips and a cowl neck, as she accessorised with a thin silver necklace and sparkling waterfall earrings, and her luscious auburn hair was styled in loose waves.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star, 33, was joined by her husband Ben Smith-Petersen – who she recently welcomed her first child with. He donned a classic all-black suit that featured a stripe down the pants.

The Girlfriend Experience actress did not attend the Oscars ceremony nor did her grandmother, Priscilla Presley despite the fact many expected Priscilla to attend, via Hollywood Life.

The two were supporting Austin Butler, who was nominated for his performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic, Elvis.

Riley and Priscilla are reportedly not speaking to one another after Priscilla filed a lawsuit against her over Lisa Marie Presley’s trust.

The case was filed days after Lisa Marie’s funeral in January, after she died at the age of 54 on January 12th, 2023, just days after attending the Golden Globes.

Priscilla made her first red carpet appearance since Lisa Marie’s death at the Agent Elvis premiere on March 9th, 2023.

Meanwhile, Riley has been promoting her hit Prime Video series, Daisy Jones & The Six. She plays the titular role and showcases her incredible vocals skills.