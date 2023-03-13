Prince Harry feared Meghan Markle would become 'Diana' after Australia trip

Prince Harry was worried Meghan Markle would face trouble after their Australia trip.
The Duke of Sussex reveals he had to warn his wife after she became a hit with the public.
He pens: "Everywhere we went, enormous crowds turned out, and she didn’t disappoint them. All across Australia, Tonga, Fiji, New Zealand, she dazzled. After one especially rousing speech, she got a standing ovation."
Harry adds: "She was so brilliant that midway through the tour I felt compelled…to warn her. You’re doing too well, my love. Too damn well. You’re making it look too easy. This is how everything started…with my mother."
2023 Oscars: Ashley Graham joined Vanessa Hudgens and Youtuber Lilly Singh on rehearsals
Jenna Ortega called 'Wednesday' producer a 'legend'
Prince Harry;s wife Meghan Markle spent some quality time with pregnant women
2023 Oscars: Austin Butler is nominated in Best Actor category for 'Elvis'
Jenna Ortega jokes about her dark roles being mistaken for her real-life personality
Slasher film 'Scream VI' ios expected to break franchise records with box-ofice debut