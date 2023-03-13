Prince Harry dishes HR asked assistant to 'resign', not Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is shedding light on the actual reason his assistant left job.
In a confessional in his book 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex refutes the claims Meghan Markle drove their staff member out.
He pens: "She was also said to have driven our assistant to quit; in fact that assistant was asked to resign by Palace HR after we showed them evidence she’d traded on her position with Meg to get freebies. But because we couldn’t speak publicly about the reasons for the assistant’s departure, rumors filled the void."
Harry continues: "In many ways that was the true start of all the troubles. Shortly thereafter, the 'Duchess Difficult' narrative began appearing in all the papers."
