PZ vs MS: What you need to know about the crucial clash

Peshawar Zalmi Captain Babar Azam (left) and Multan Sultan Captain Mohammad Rizwan during the toss ahead of the fifth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on February 17, 2023. — PSL

In a thrilling clash today, Peshawar Zalmi will face Multan Sultans during the 27th match of the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The match is crucial to both sides as the winning team will book their spot in the playoffs of the tournament.

At the moment, the Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans rank in the third spot on the points table, while Babar Azam-led Zalmi are in the fourth spot — despite being tied on eight points after as many matches — since Sultans have a higher run rate.

Despite a good start to the tournament, Sultans desperately need a win to get their campaign back on track after three straight defeats.

On the other hand, Zalmi also lost their last match and will be looking to make a comeback in today’s clash.

It must be noted that Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United have already qualified for the playoffs of the tournament.

The closing ceremony and final will be played on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120m, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48m.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), David Miller, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Mohammad Ilyas, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Carlos Brathwaite, IzharulHaq Naveed.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Richard Gleeson, Sufyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Qadir, Jimmy Neesham, Haris Sohail

Remaining PSL 8 schedule

March 10: Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 2, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 11: Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 3, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 12: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium

March 15: Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

March 16: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

March 17: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

March 19: Final, Gaddafi Stadium