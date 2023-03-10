See if your favourite is in these top 10 most popular YouTube stars of 2023

(From left to right) YouTubers MrBeast, Felipe Neto and Like Nastya.— Courtesy YouTube channels

Insider has released a list of top YouTubers in 2023. Their report has shown how YouTube is spread far and wide and not limited to developed countries when it comes to hacking the platform and being successful on it.

While MrBeast and PewDiePie are known faces, there are many from all over the world that made it to Insider's top 30. The list is heavily male-dominated with YouTubers from Venezuela, India, Chile to Brazil, the US, and the UK.

There are only five female-led channels in the top 30, which includes child bloggers.

To judge popularity, the subscriber count of each YouTuber was noted. "We focused exclusively on native creators, disregarding channels from musicians, production companies, and other established entertainment brands," Insider said.

Following are the top 10 YouTube personalities with the most subscribers in 2023:

10. Whinderssonnunes — 44 million subscribers

Location: Brazil

— YouTube

Nunes is best known for his comedic videos, with full-length standup comedy acts and parodies of music videos among the most popular videos on his enormous channel. Also, he has recorded three stand-up specials for Netflix, the most recent of which, "Preaching to the Choir," was released last month.



9. BRIGHT SIDE — 44.4 million subscribers

Location: Republic of Cyprus

— YouTube

TheSoul Publishing, a Cyprus-based company that publishes in 17 languages and has more than 200 million subscribers across its multiple YouTube channels, owns the popular media channel. Bright Side, which was founded in 2017, features a wide range of content, including lessons on self-improvement, testing, fitness, and space exploration.



8. A4 — 44.6 million subscribers

Location: Belarus

— YouTube

They became well-known for their family-friendly challenge and sketch films by Bumaga. His most well-known videos include "If Adults Acted Like Kids" and "Turning Quick Food into Gourmet Dinner."



7. Felipe Neto — 44.9 million subscribers

Location: Brazil

— YouTube

Neto, who also covers news and celebrities, has built a YouTube empire on the back of his humorous videos and day-in-the-life vlogs. In 2017, Neto starred in "My Life Makes No Reason," a Netflix comedy show.



6. Fernanfloo — 45.7 million subscribers

Location: El Salvador

— YouTube

At the age of 18, Flores Alvarado started his gaming channel in 2011, and his sketches and vlogs have received millions of views. After releasing his own popular mobile game and graphic novel, he will fight fellow gamer Luzu in a boxing match in July at an event in Madrid that is being put on by the Spanish e-sports megastar Ibai Llanos.



5. JuegaGerman — 47.5 million subscribers

Location: Chile

— Instagram

Although the pioneering YouTube star's original channel, HolaSoyGerman, is no longer active, he has been devoting all of his time to his gaming channel, which also includes "Let's Play" videos and song parodies. His most recent channel has more subscribers than his first.



4. Dude Perfect — 58.9 million subscribers

Location: US

— YouTube/Dazzling Data

The creator collective Dude Perfect played a key role in the development of the trick shot content category, with compilations featuring water bottles and ping pong balls amassing hundreds of millions of views. The Texas natives and former college roommates are now planning to construct Dude Perfect World, a $100 million theme park that would allow guests to replicate some of the group's biggest stunts.



3. Like Nastya — 104 million subscribers

Location: US

— YouTube

One of the most popular kid-themed YouTube channels is centred around a 9-year-old Russian-American YouTuber. She has several channels (her primary has over 104 million subscribers, while a second has 42 million), and she has been in YouTube videos since she was just two years old in December 2016. Her writing features puzzles, instructive lectures, and other kid-friendly subjects.



2. PewDiePie — 111 million subscribers

Location: Japan

— YouTube

Felix Kjellberg, a Swedish gamer and commentator, held the title of most-followed YouTuber for five years before being supplanted in 2019 by T-Series, an Indian media conglomerate. Kjellberg and the other top-ranked channels on this list, such as Mr Beast and HolaSoyGerman from Deutsch Germendia, have been quietly competing for subscribers for a while. In 2010, the YouTuber attracted his first group of followers by cracking jokes while recording himself playing Minecraft.



1. MrBeast — 136 million subscribers

Location: US

— YouTube

Jonathan Donaldson's challenge videos (such replicating a real-life "Squid Game") and popular charitable deeds have made him the most well-known YouTuber ("I adopted every dog in a dog shelter"). Donaldson's YouTube empire has also given rise to a variety of consumer enterprises, such as the snack company Feastables and the ghost restaurant MrBeast Burger.