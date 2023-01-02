Eminem videos raked in 5 billion views on YouTube in 2022

Eminem's music videos received five billion views on YouTube during 2022.

According to a report, Eminem became the most watched rapper on YouTube in 2022.

Em's friend and rapper 50 Cent shared the news on his Instagram with caption "That's my boy."

Eminem has more than 54.7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel where he has shared only 140 videos.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper is also followed by millions of people on Instagram where he does not follow back a single account.



The likes of Snoop Dogg and many other high profile celebrities are among those who follows Eminem on social media.

The Detroit rapper last year performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show along with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and several other stars.











