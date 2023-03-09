Shoaib Shaikh arrested for 'bribing judge'

Shoaib Shaikh, the chief executive officer of Axact and owner of a private television channel, seen arrested in this photo. — Geo News

Shoaib Shaikh, the chief executive officer of Axact and owner of a private television channel, was Thursday arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegedly bribing then-additional district and sessions Judge Pervaizul Qadir Memon.

Shaikh gave Rs5 million in bribe for acquittal in a fake degree case.

The judge had acquitted Shaikh, whose company churned millions of dollars through the sale of fake degrees worldwide — and others in fake degree scams on October 31, 2016.

The judge was later sacked on February 15, 2018, by the Islamabad High Court as he confessed before a departmental promotion committee that he had received the bribe for acquitting the accused.

The IHC division bench in April 2018 had set aside the October 31, 2016 acquittal order passed by Memon.

Meanwhile, a case had been filed against the CEO of Axact under the Pakistan Penal Code and the anti-bribery act with the FIA at the request of the IHC registrar.

The FIA, on February 15, 2023, summoned the Axact chief in connection with the bribe case. Shaikh, however, did not appear before the probe team.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the businessman was arrested by the FIA’s anti-corruption circle in Islamabad. The agency said that the suspect had paid a bribe for acquittal in the case registered against him under the fake degree scam in Islamabad’s cybercrime circle.



The FIA spokesperson added that Shaikh’s investigation has started following his arrest.

The judge, too, was nominated in the case against Shaikh, the FIA also said.

