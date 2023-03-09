K-pop band NCT set to debut new sub-unit

On March 9th, it was reported that5 K-pop group NCT will be debuting a new sub-unit with the members Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo from NCT 127. In response to the report, their agency SM Entertainment released a statement:
“NCT’s Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo are preparing their first unit debut album. Please look forward to it.”
The members have exhibited their skills as a trio beforehand as well, with their performance of the track Can We Go Back at NCT 127’s show as well as at the 2022 MBC Music Festival. The new unit will reportedly go on to debut in the first half of 2023.
The group came out with their repackaged album called Ay-Yo in January 2023 which included three brand new songs including their title song Ay-Yo. Besides that, it included 12 sings from the original full length album.
