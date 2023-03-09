Jimmy Fallon pranks ‘The Voice’ coaches during blind auditions: Watch

Jimmy Fallon succeeded in pranking his pals on The Voice as he sneaked in as a contestant on the episode that aired on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023, via People.

In the opening video, host Carson Daly said, “We have a surprise for our coaches. Right now, we have an artist preparing for the biggest performance of their entire life.”

The talk show host, 48, then takes the stage as the crowd erupts into cheers and puts on an impressive performance of I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You're Near) in a disguised voice.

As soon as Fallon begins to sing, soon after Kelly Clarkson turns around followed by former One Direction member, Niall Horan. They immediately burst into laughter upon discovering Fallon on the stage. Then, Chance the Rapper turned around and let out a scream in shock as Fallon danced around the stage.

Blake Shelton was the only one left and as Fallon was approaching the end of the song, he walked up to his chair and pressed the red button for him.

“You can't do that! You know the rules,” Shelton joked. Fallon then proceeded to congratulate the country star on 23 seasons with the show and gave him a big hug.

Season 23 of The Voice is the first for new coaches Horan and Chance, both 29.

