Riley Keough’s ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ costume features iconic Elvis Presley accessory

Riley Keough honoured her late grandfather, Elvis Presley, in Amazon’s adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel, Daisy Jones & The Six.

Eagle-eyed fan caught sight of a guitar strap that was strikingly similar to Elvis’ back in the day.

During the show’s second episode, the 33-year-old actress — who plays the titular rockstar in the late ’70s — wore a red patterned guitar strap that bared a striking resemblance to the one Presley wore during his ’68 Comeback Special, which aired on NBC, via Page Six.

Set at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, the scene finds Keough performing a song called Two Against Three while wearing a patterned red guitar strap, which fans have compared to the one from Presley's famous special.

A rep for the miniseries confirmed to People that the guitar strap is a replica called the New Yorker / the Woodstock model made by Ace Strap company.

While the strap may not the original one owned by the Kind of Rock and Roll, Keough recently revealed to Buzzfeed that she used her own guitar in the show.

“I do have a fun fact that Daisy’s guitar is my guitar,” she revealed. “It was my personal guitar and I wanted to use it in the show.”

The show’s costume designer, Denise Wingate, also told People that the series features multiple homages to Presley.

She said that they hired a very special woman named Melody Sabatasso — aka Love Melody — to work on the project.

“She actually made two jumpsuits for Elvis Presley, so I had her make two beautiful, long coats for the show,” she added.

“One is a denim leather patchwork long coat and the other a beautiful rust leather. She made those. I thought it was nice to bring that back in the fold and have a little bit of that history.”