Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes SHOCKS attendees at memorial event

Ousted star Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appeared at the ABC consultant Howard Bragman memorial, leaving attendees in shock.

“I couldn’t believe it was them! I didn’t even know they were in LA,” a person told Page Six, who attended the ceremony at the private park in North Hollywood, Calif.



Image Credits: Page Six

“They looked like … they weren’t inappropriate, but she was in this wrap dress that was very short, and they just looked like this hot couple. There was no shame in their game,” the source added.

The ousted couple “arrived maybe 10 to 15 minutes” before the service began, and despite the controversy, “they seemed extremely happy and greeted everyone with warm smiles. They were extremely friendly with everyone,” the tipster tattled.

Still, “there were a lot of people whispering. There was something electric. They seemed like a couple, who’re obviously in love. They were definitely attentive and aware of each other,” the source said.

Image Credits: Page Six

Bragman lost the battle with leukemia last month at 66. He was the crisis PR guru and activist.

In other news, Robach and Holmes are eyeing their television comeback on the Rachael Ray's show timeslot after the chef calls it quits.

"The first of the dominos have fallen," an insider spilt the beans to RadarOnline.

"Amy and TJ will be talking to the distributors behind Rachael Ray and pitching themselves, no doubt. They view this as the first of their chances to make it back onto television screens and not on ABC."