Victoria Beckham was 'shocked' to learn about Nicola Peltz' dad lawsuit against planners

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham were stunned after they discovered that Nicola Peltz’s father Nelson Peltz has filed lawsuit against the wedding planners.



The famed British couple believes the lawsuit and counter claims of the wedding planners have only created “embarrassment” for the Transformers star and their son Brooklyn Beckham, a source told Closer Magazine.

The fashion designer was reportedly kept away from all the issues with the wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, by Nicola and her mother Claudia Peltz.

“Vic’s in a state of disbelief, insisting she knew nothing about the chaos behind the scenes at the couple’s wedding, or of Nelson’s lawsuit – which she’s told pals she feels is unnecessary and has only created embarrassment for her and David, as well as for Nicola, Brooklyn and the Peltz family," an insider told the publication.

Nelson sued Nicole and Arianna while demanding them to refund his $159k deposit, saying they let down his “world-famous actress” daughter, however, his lawsuit backfired as the planners filed an explosive counter claim.

The planners disclosed screengrabs of chat with Nicola and Brooklyn showing bizarre demands and complaints that the flowers “weren’t white enough” and that the bride spent £85k on hair and make-up and begged the planners to not tell Nelson about it because he would “kill her and be so mad.”

Now, the insider said that Victoria and David were shocked when they learnt about the lawsuits and felt humiliated by the allegations made by the wedding planners.

“Having Brooklyn dragged into the debacle has been extremely distressing for her and David, and they’re upset that Nelson seems to have created unnecessary drama for the couple so early on in their marriage,” the source said.

“Vic’s been comforting Brooklyn, who’s understandably upset by the whole thing, while having to also try to decipher what happened and why she and David weren’t informed about what was going on behind the scenes,” the insider added.

“It’s left a bitter taste and they feel very uncomfortable about it – especially when, in their eyes, Nelson isn’t in need of the money. They feel he’s unnecessarily created this storm.”