Ryan Reynolds casts doubt on 'Free Guy' sequel

Ryan Reynolds cast doubt on “Free Guy” sequel during an appearance in the UK on Saturday.
Headlining the 'Just For Laughs' comedy festival at the O2 Arena in London, Reynolds was in conversation with his Deadpool 2 cast-mate Rob Delaney who asked whether Reynolds plans to make a sequel to any of the films he has produced, including “Free Guy.”
“There is the potential to do a sequel to ‘Free Guy,’ which would be fun,” Reynolds replied. “I would love it. But also like, does everything fucking have to be a sequel? I don’t know. Sometimes it’s OK to just do a movie and have it kick ass and then everyone go home.”
“So you know, there’s a bit of a push and pull there, resisting the urge to just immediately say, ‘Ohh, doing a sequel will validate the first one,’” Reynolds continued. “No, the first movie validates the first one and then you can leave it at that. So I don’t know, we’re still talking about it.”
In addition to being an actor, Reynolds is a producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur, building brands like Aviation American Gin, Mint Mobile and Maximum Effort, a film production company and digital marketing agency. Reynolds is best known for his comedic performances, particularly as the star of the superhero franchise Deadpool.
