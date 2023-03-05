Australian PM Anthony Albanese dismisses speculations on ditching King Charles

‘King Charles is our Head of State' Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said while dismissing speculations his country could ‘slowly’ ditch the monarchy.
Talking to reporters, Anthony Albanese said, “Charles is our Head of State, and he will be welcomed here as would other members of the Royal Family at any time."
"And I know that when I met with King Charles, we had a discussion about a visit, and I of course conveyed that he would always be welcomed here."
The PM’s remarks came weeks after royal experts hint fear Australia could ‘slowly’ ditch Charles as Head of State after his portrait was axed from new five dollar note.
Campaigners for the monarchy in Australia are also preparing for a referendum on the country becoming a republic in two years.
Anthony Albanese also confirmed he will attend King Charles coronation.
Official invites for King’s Coronation will go out this week and perhaps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive...
