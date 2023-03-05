Ranbir Kapoor talks about 'dividing priorities' with Alia Bhatt after Raha's birth

Ranbir Kapoor talks about dividing priorities with Alia Bhatt in taking care of daughter Raha, also reveals that he misses his daughter as she has gone to Kashmir with her mother.
"Naturally, your heart, body and mind want to do everything for your child. Unfortunately, Alia is shooting in Kashmir and has taken Raha away with her. I'm terribly missing them both. They are going to be back (in Mumbai) after another five days. So, I am looking forward to that. Alia and me, both being actors, and both being busy at work, we will have to divide our priorities to balance it out, said Ranbir."
For those who are unaware, Bhatt has gone to Kashmir to shoot a schedule for upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Baby Raha has joined her mother on the sets of the film.
Ranbir and Alia got married in April 2022 in Bandra. The couple welcomed their first child on November 6, reports IndiaToday.
