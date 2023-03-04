Prince William reminded Prince Harry he 'wanted quiet wedding' with Meghan

Prince Harry consulted Prince William as he prepared to marry Meghan Markle.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex shed light on a conversation with Prince William as he struggled to choose a location.

He pens: “I told him we were thinking of Westminster Abbey. No good. We did it there. Right, right. St. Paul’s? I Too grand. Plus Pa and Mummy did it there. Hm. Yes. Good point. He suggested Tetbury. I snorted. Tetbury? The chapel near Highgrove? Seriously, Willy? How many does that place seat?”

Harry then shares William’s response, adding: “Isn’t that what you said you wanted—a small, quiet wedding? In fact we wanted to elope. Barefoot in Botswana, with maybe a friend officiating, that was our dream. But we were expected to share this moment with other people. It wasn’t up to us.”