Gauri Khan faces legal trouble as an FIR gets filed against her over property purchase

Producer and Interior designer Gauri Khan faces legal trouble after a case gets registered against her over a property purchase.
Time of India reported that a case has been filed against Gauri by a residence of Mumbai named Jaswant Singh under section 409 of the Indian penal code that talks about Criminal breach of trust.
According to Jaswant, the company to which Gauri is a brand ambassador has not given him the possession of a flat even though they have charged INR 86 lakh from him.
The flat is situated in Lucknow’s Tulsiyani Gold View, Sushant Golf City. The reports claim that an FIR has also been registered against the Chief of Tulsiyani Construction MD Anil Kumar and director Mahesh Tulsiyani.
As per the reports, Singh bought this property after being influenced by the ambassador of the company who is Khan.
SRK’s wife Gauri Khan is one of the most famous interior designers of B-town. She has showcased her fantastic aesthetic sense and skills by designing homes of many renowned actor of the Bollywood industry, reports PinkVilla.
King Charles' decision to evict Harry from UK home called cruel and unnecessary
Idris Elba plans to release more 'Luther' films
King Charles' latest move to strengthen Eugenie's relations with Harry and Meghan
King Charles accused of settling scores with Prince Harry
King Charles did not want a popular royal family member apart from him
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to marry in 2017