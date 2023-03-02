Gauri Khan faces legal trouble as an FIR gets filed against her over property purchase

Jaswant Singh has filed an FIR against her under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code

Producer and Interior designer Gauri Khan faces legal trouble after a case gets registered against her over a property purchase.

Time of India reported that a case has been filed against Gauri by a residence of Mumbai named Jaswant Singh under section 409 of the Indian penal code that talks about Criminal breach of trust.

According to Jaswant, the company to which Gauri is a brand ambassador has not given him the possession of a flat even though they have charged INR 86 lakh from him.

The flat is situated in Lucknow’s Tulsiyani Gold View, Sushant Golf City. The reports claim that an FIR has also been registered against the Chief of Tulsiyani Construction MD Anil Kumar and director Mahesh Tulsiyani.

As per the reports, Singh bought this property after being influenced by the ambassador of the company who is Khan.

SRK’s wife Gauri Khan is one of the most famous interior designers of B-town. She has showcased her fantastic aesthetic sense and skills by designing homes of many renowned actor of the Bollywood industry, reports PinkVilla.