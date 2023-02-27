Fans of BTS angry after member J-Hope announces new single

Fans are angry after the announcement that K-pop group BTS member J-Hope will be releasing a new single. His agency BigHit Entertainment announced that he will be coming out with a new track called On The Street on March 3rd.
The song represents a deeper meaning on two levels, talking about an artist who first starts out on the streets and then an artist who is walking down a path along with his fans.
Though fans were initially happy about the announcement, some were disappointed when they found out that this would be a digital single. They instead demanded a physical CD album for the singer and rapper, saying he deserves a full album.
Others pointed out that his album Jack in the Box should be released as a physical album as well. The backlash comes on the heels of the announcement that J-Hope has begun the process of his military enlistment.
