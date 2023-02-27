Hardy Sandhu discusses his career choices, downfall of Indian music

Hardy Sandhu is bucking himself up for India Tour and is also very disappointed with current state of Indian music industry.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, “Three years ago, there was a similar situation when there was no good music and the musicians started playing around remixes and remakes. Everyone started treating this industry as a business and only focusing on putting out content. So what we have been seeing is not music but content, which does not meet the expectations of people. If you ask me, remixes happen only because we are short of content.”
As he talked about how he keeps his music fresh, he said, “I invest time, so that i can sound fresh and different. i am never in a hurry in releasing a song. If you see, it’s been 10 years in the music industry and I have just done 13-40 songs. I prefer quality over quantity.”
He concluded, “Bollywood music is controlled by the labels. Artistes have to work according the situation the companies create. This in some way curbs the creative side and the results are not as good as we can expect from a certain artiste.”
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are reportedly taking psychological help to mend their relationship
'Aquaman 2' bored people to the point they reportedly walked out from the test screening
Matthew Perry suffers hair loss after detailing heart wrenching drug addiction in memoir, close pal
The idol's identity was confirmed by Youngbin's agency
'Yellowstone' is lately in the midst of several rumours
Drake is one of the biggest names in the music industry, bagging several accolades