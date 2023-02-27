Hardy Sandhu discusses his career choices, downfall of Indian music

Hardy Sandhu feels disappointed in current music culture of Indian Music Industry

Hardy Sandhu is bucking himself up for India Tour and is also very disappointed with current state of Indian music industry.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, “Three years ago, there was a similar situation when there was no good music and the musicians started playing around remixes and remakes. Everyone started treating this industry as a business and only focusing on putting out content. So what we have been seeing is not music but content, which does not meet the expectations of people. If you ask me, remixes happen only because we are short of content.”

As he talked about how he keeps his music fresh, he said, “I invest time, so that i can sound fresh and different. i am never in a hurry in releasing a song. If you see, it’s been 10 years in the music industry and I have just done 13-40 songs. I prefer quality over quantity.”

He concluded, “Bollywood music is controlled by the labels. Artistes have to work according the situation the companies create. This in some way curbs the creative side and the results are not as good as we can expect from a certain artiste.”