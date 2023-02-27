PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars hit highest total of 8th edition

Abdullah Shafique played his first match in the PSL 2023. Twitter/SAfridiOfficial

Playing the first match in front of the home crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Qalandars wrote history in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League on Sunday by hitting the highest total of this season thus far.

With a resounding display of power-hitting in the 15th PSL fixture, the batters piled up a huge total of 241 runs in Sunday's match against Peshawar Zalmi. The awe-inspiring performance resulted in them achieving the highest total of the PSL 8 so far and the third highest total in the PSL's history.

With Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, and Sam Billings taking a blistering charge, Peshawar's bowling was blown away as Lahore posted an astounding 241/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Fakhar and Abdullah hit half-centuries, while Sam Billings came up with fireworks of 47 off just 23 deliveries, ensuring entry of their side in the record books.

Top-scorer Fakhar Zaman fell short of a century by a whisker amassing 96 off a mere 45 balls. His excellent innings consisted of three boundaries and ten massive sixers. Abdullah Shafique, who was played debuted in the ongoing season, provided valuable support with his impressive knock of 75 off 41 balls, featuring five boundaries and an equal number of sixes.



Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs in the 15th fixture of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today, after Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi gave Qalandars the best start they could get.

Opting to bat first, Qalandars posted a mammoth 242-run target before restricting Zalmi to 201 runs in 20 overs, thanks to an exceptional batting display from Fakhar and Abdullah Shafique and a five-wicket haul from Shaheen.

In reply to the big total, Zalmi had a good partnership from Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore after losing both openers.

Shaheen gave Qalandars the best start they could get against Zalmi. The skipper bowled out Mohammad Haris with a sensational yorker on the second ball of his first over.