K-pop artist IU discusses her relationships and how she forms connections with people

She revealed how she gets to know people and expresses interest in them

On February 24th, Harper's Bazaar revealed a clip where K-pop solo artist IU was answering some fan questions. The first question asked how the idol formed a connection with people she is interested in.

She answered, explaining: “I don't flirt right away on the first meeting. If I like them, I set up a second meeting, and that is my way of flirting.”

In another question, a fan asked whether the idol approached the person that she’s interested in herself or if she waits for them to approach her first. “I think both. But it's rare that I meet someone I want to get close to so I try not to miss that chance. So I think I approach them first. If I want to be close to you, I usually reach out first."

The idol has a packed schedule for 2023, with her upcoming drama and an album that she is currently working on.