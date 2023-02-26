K-pop artist IU discusses her relationships and how she forms connections with people

On February 24th, Harper's Bazaar revealed a clip where K-pop solo artist IU was answering some fan questions. The first question asked how the idol formed a connection with people she is interested in.
She answered, explaining: “I don't flirt right away on the first meeting. If I like them, I set up a second meeting, and that is my way of flirting.”
In another question, a fan asked whether the idol approached the person that she’s interested in herself or if she waits for them to approach her first. “I think both. But it's rare that I meet someone I want to get close to so I try not to miss that chance. So I think I approach them first. If I want to be close to you, I usually reach out first."
The idol has a packed schedule for 2023, with her upcoming drama and an album that she is currently working on.
