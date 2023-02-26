Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s drama a ‘soap opera the whole world relishes in’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about the consequences of the ‘biggest mistake’ of their career which could effectively “jeopardizes their relationship.”



This admission has been issued by writer Mary Madigan, in an op-ed for the New Zealand Herald.

There, they claimed, “Meghan and Harry have both estranged themselves from their respected families, and it could be a big mistake that jeopardises their relationship.”

“If you take away the royal aspect, being estranged from your family isn’t that abnormal.”

But, according to the writer, “In Meghan and Harry’s case the fallout has played out like a soap opera for the whole world to relish in.”

“Harry’s written his way out of the royal family,” Madigan believes.

“There’s nothing quite like writing a tell-all memoir to make going home for your Dad’s birthday impossible. Well, in this case, it is a coronation, but the vibe is the same.”

“Meanwhile, Meghan cut ties with her Dad’s side of the family because he made the grave mistake of staging paparazzi photos.”

“Plus her half-sister Samantha Markle has made a semi-career out of slamming Meghan to the press, only to be outdone by Piers Morgan, who has made a full-time career out of it.”

“Still when you take out the glamour and tiaras, they are just regular couple dealing with a very real thing,” the writer also added before signing off.