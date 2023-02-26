Meghan Markle ‘at peace’ over Prince Harry ‘being distracting sideshow’ to Coronation

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle should find peace knowing that Prince Harry will at least ‘prove distracting sideshow’ to King Charles’ Coronation.



This admission has been issued by commentator and author Daniela Elser, in her piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it, she dished over the couple’s Coronation plans and claimed, “The irony here is, if Meghan really does ‘feel excluded’ then she should take heart in the fact that her and Harry’s presence – or absence – will, either way, likely prove a distracting sideshow to the main event.”



“No matter her ‘feelings’, the 41-year-old and her husband, will, by dint of their histrionics and pouty media outings of the last three years,” will at least be lauded as co-stars of King Charles’ big day.

According to Ms Elser, “In scenario a) the minute we see one of Meghan’s Gianvito Rossi-clad feet stepping into the millennium-old Abbey, which has been the scene of coronations since 1066, TV cameras and the global press horde will be trained on her and Aitch, Duke of the Manly Necklace, to catch every blink and glance at the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

“Scenario b) would see the Sussexes decide they would prefer to stay home in California to listen to neighbour Orlando Bloom’s slam poetry or to doodle in their gratitude journals or to email Jeff Bezos, for the umpteenth time trying to cadge a development deal rather than having to face his wintry family.”